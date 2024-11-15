USAID grants P196M in ‘Kristine’ aid

The American government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided an additional P196 million ($3.5 million) in support of the Philippine government’s response to severe tropical storm “Kristine,” known internationally as Trami.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Manila said the additional funds would support logistics and provide clean water, sanitation, shelter, and cash assistance to residents in the most affected areas of Bicol and Batangas.

Bicol and Batangas bore the brunt of Kristine, leaving tens of thousands of persons displaced due to torrential rains equivalent to two months’ worth of rainfall that resulted in massive floods.

“As your friend, partner, and ally, the United States is committed to working with the Philippine government and people as they rebuild and recover,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said in a statement.

The funds were in addition to the P84 million ($1.5 million) announced in October to provide emergency shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene assistance, and critical logistical support.

The embassy said that overall, the value of US support to the Philippines’ disaster response was P280 million or $5 million.

Since 25 October, the United States has been working with humanitarian partners to deliver lifesaving assistance to communities affected by tropical storms, typhoons and flooding.