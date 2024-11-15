UAAP forges tieup with wellness app

Student-athletes and the entire University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) community got a shot in the arm after the league entered a partnership with mWell, the Philippines’ premiere health and wellness mega app.

The digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), showed support for the UAAP Season 87 with the launch of special edition UAAP watches.

These watches, designed with affordable access in mind, enable students to proudly wear their school colors while staying on top of their health.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and mWell CEO and president and MPIC chief finance, risk, and sustainability officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla inked the deal during the contract signing event held Friday at the MPIC boardroom in Pasig City.

“We look at our student-athletes as ambassadors, not just by wearing the watches, but by shifting the culture of making informed decisions and measuring data,” Saguisag said.

“What gets measured, gets managed. And we think this is essential in making informed decisions about our health.”

Each watch is proudly styled with school logos and color-matching straps, capturing the heart of every university’s athletic spirit.