Tiu rips refs over non-calls

College of Saint Benilde coach Charles Tiu couldn’t hide his frustration over non-calls that led to a sorry 81-82 loss to Lyceum of the Philippines University in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Tiu ranted on social media, blasting the referees for refusing to blow their whistles that could have given them the victory and assured them of the top seed heading into the Final Four.

“What stupid s**t is this?” Tiu said a few minutes after suffering their fourth loss in 18 matches that put their bid of bagging the No. 1 seed in peril.

The Blazers actually had two chances to steal the victory but their efforts went for naught as the referees refused to make the calls late in regulation.

Gab Cometa tried to sink a layup in the final 2.9 seconds but he was smothered by the aggressive defense of Michael Versoza and Greg Cunanan, allowing the Pirates to run away with the victory.

Then, Allen Liwag missed a potential game-winning jumper as time expired.

Still, the top seed is not yet lost for the Blazers.

They still have a chance to bag the No. 1 seed depending on the outcome of the game between Mapua University and Arellano University on 23 November at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Should the Cardinals, who have a 14-3 win-loss card, lose to the Chiefs, Saint Benilde will take the top spot due to its superior quotient. They will face No. 4 Lyceum armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

But should Mapua win, the Blazers will settle for the second spot and will have a tougher road to the title as they will battle reigning champion San Beda University in the Final Four.