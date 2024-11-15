The Soulful Sound of Incognito

When it comes to music, there is one deeply profound truth — nothing can keep true music lovers from the beats they live for. Rain or shine. Devoted fans trooped to the New Frontier Theater last weekend for a night of groove, funk and soul, served up by renowned British acid jazz band Incognito at the Manila stop of their Into You tour.

After a decade-long hiatus, the group made its way back to Manila with a setlist that took the audience on a musical journey through 45 years of soulful melodies. It kicked off the show with “Parisienne Girl,” a single they released in 1981, setting an ethereal and jazzy tone for the evening. This was followed with “Nothing Makes Me Feel Better,” off its 2023 Into You album, featuring Basile Petite and Drew Wynen.

It was when the band broke out its hits “Talkin’ Loud, Everyday” and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” that everyone got on on their feet, dancing and vibing to the rhythms. Vocalist Vanessa Haynes captivated the audience with her charismatic stage presence, hitting powerful high notes that had everyone bopping their heads, and clapping their hands to the beat. Natalie Duncan took centerstage with “Keep Me In The Dark,” also from the Into You album, blending well with Bond’s soulful vocals. “When The Sun Comes Down,” sent out soothing sunny vibes, pun intended, via Momrelle’s smooth vocalese.

Incognito also served up tracks from its Positivity album, such as “Still A Friend of Mine,” which blended soulful jazz, funk and heartfelt lyrics, with the audience humming the title in unison. Maunick praised their Filipino fans as the crowd sang along, saying, “These are good-sounding people. Let’s celebrate each other. Let’s sing together.” Bees + Things + Flowers’ and I See the Sun” set the crowd into an uplifting, motivational groove that had the audience clapping their hands in the air.

With the crowd all hyped up, Incognito closed out the show by inviting fans to stand and dance as they played the upbeat tune, “Nights Over Egypt,” a song that had the audience jumping up and down with excitement.

Incognito is made up of Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick, the band’s leader, singer, guitarist, composer and record producer, along with Venessa Haynes (vocalist), Deborah Bond (vocalist), Tony Momrelle (vocalist), João Caetano (drummer), Francesco Mendiola (drummer), Paul Booth (saxophonist), Sid Gauld (trumpeter), Ethan Santos (trombonist), Joe Sam (bassist), Charlie Allen (guitarist) and Chicco Allotta (pianist). In 1991, Incognito released the hit track “Always There,” which became their breakthrough single, landing number six on the UK charts. The band enjoyed continued success with 13 of its albums making it into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart, beginning with Tribes Vibes and Scribes in 1992. Incognito last performed in Manila in 2014, as part of their Amplified Soul tour at the Solaire Resort and Casino Grand Ballroom.