The lights are back

Nuvali’s famous water and light festival returns this season as an ode to the cherished holiday tradition in the swank Ayala Land estate.
The enchanting display laced with vivid storytelling features two thematic performances: “Dragons of Prosperity” and “Journey to Toy Island” — awe-inspiring narratives designed to spark the imagination and bring a sense of wonder to the beholder.
“Dragons of Prosperity” tells a tale of life and rebirth, where mystical dragons jump from the water to life in a symphony of lights and movement, an ethereal dance serving as ode to renewal and hope; a visually striking experience and a meaningful one.
“Journey to Toy Island,” meanwhile, transport audiences to whimsy aboard a paper bound for a fabled island.
This year, the show is complemented by on-ground installations of dragons and life-size toys.
Nuvali is also inviting families to join in spreading the joy of Christmas through donating old or new toys.
In the spirit of giving, Nuvali Estate, Ayala Malls Solenad, Seda Nuvali, and The Driving Range are collaborating to bring the Gift of Kindness to life — a special toy drive dedicated to bringing smiles to children in Sta Rosa, Laguna.
Visitors can donate new or used toys that are still in good condition, at designated donation stations throughout the are
Donations can be placed in the Giant Toy Box at the viewing deck for the Fountain of Lights.
Nuvali hopes to teach generosity and selflessness while fostering a sense of community that extends beyond the estate, with the shared goal of making a positive impact to society.
Nuvali’s Fountain of Lights Festival can be experienced from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until 5 January.
And, on 30 November, Nuvali, as the venue partner in collaboration with Coca-Cola, will welcome its first-ever Christmas Drone Show — a breathtaking display lighting up the skies over Nuvali East Bloc from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Santa making a cameo in the sky.