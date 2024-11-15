The lights are back

Nuvali’s famous water and light festival returns this season as an ode to the cherished holiday tradition in the swank Ayala Land estate.

The enchanting display laced with vivid storytelling features two thematic performances: “Dragons of Prosperity” and “Journey to Toy Island” — awe-inspiring narratives designed to spark the imagination and bring a sense of wonder to the beholder.

“Dragons of Prosperity” tells a tale of life and rebirth, where mystical dragons jump from the water to life in a symphony of lights and movement, an ethereal dance serving as ode to renewal and hope; a visually striking experience and a meaningful one.

“Journey to Toy Island,” meanwhile, transport audiences to whimsy aboard a paper bound for a fabled island.