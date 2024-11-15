Study in Europe

The European Union in the Philippines is promoting student mobility and academic excellence through the EU Higher Education Fair, an immersive platform that provides Filipino students interested in making it to EU university opportunities, resources and insights.

The fair will be held on 22 and 23 November at Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas.

The online edition, meanwhile, will be held on 25 November via Zoom and the European Higher Education Fair Facebook page.

The biggest and longest-running education fair in the country, EHEF offers a unique opportunity for Filipino students, professionals, academe, researchers and university officials to engage directly with some of the top higher-education institutions in the continent.

EHEF 2024 will feature 77 universities and diplomatic missions participating on-ground and online from Belgium, The Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Hungary, The Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Finland, Sweden and the European Union.

On-site seminars will be hosted by the EU member-states’ embassies and cultural institutes.

The sessions will provide in-depth information on higher education systems, “student life” in the EU, research grants, and scholarship opportunities like Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions and Jean Monnet, open for students and educators alike.

Registration and entrance to the fair are free of charge.