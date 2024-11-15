Students urged: Explore European opportunities

The European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines and the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) are urging Filipino students, academics and researchers to take advantage of the upcoming European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) 2024.

Scheduled on 22 to 23 November at the Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas, the program will provide attendees with opportunities to learn about academic programs, scholarships and research opportunities in various EU member states.

CHEd representative Mabel Gutierrez highlighted the importance of EHEF as a platform for Filipino students to explore their educational options in Europe.

“EHEF is the best venue,” said Gutierrez as she stressed its role in providing direct access to information and resources.

A recent UNICEF U-Report poll revealed that education is a major concern for Filipino youth, with nearly a quarter of respondents worried about not being able to finish their studies.

This year’s EHEF — which will be held in a hybrid format — aims to address this concern by providing information and support to aspiring students.

EU Ambassador Massimo Santoro stressed the EU’s commitment to providing opportunities for Filipino students and highlighted the growing interest in European higher education among Filipinos.

The on-site fair will be complemented by online sessions on scholarships and academic advancement, ensuring that a wider audience can participate in the event.