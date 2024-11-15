Sleek styling meets luxurious comfort

Kia electric vehicles are designed to seamlessly integrate into users’ daily routines, enhancing everyday experiences for families and busy executives. The Kia EV9 combines luxury, performance and practicality while meeting the needs of the drivers and passengers for electric vehicles that align with modern living, thus making the Kia EV9 the ideal choice for those who seek a harmonious blend of style and functionality.
“Together with Kia Philippines, ACMobility launched the Kia EV9, offering a luxurious experience that aligns with our vision for the future of electrified mobility,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility. “We are committed to enriching the lives of our customers through innovative and forward-thinking solutions, ensuring that electric mobility is not only accessible but also reflects the premium quality and advanced technology that customers expect and deserve.”
The Kia EV9 makes a bold statement with its striking dimensions. Spanning 5,015 mm in length,1,980 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height, the Kia EV9Õs futuristic styling, impressive performance, and comprehensive amenities have also earned the electric SUV global accolades such as the highly coveted 2024 Red Dot Best of the Best Award, a Gold trophy at the International Design Excellence Awards 2024, and the 2024 iF Design Gold Award. Along with the 2024 Electric Vehicle of the Year, and 2024 World Car of the Year titles from the prestigious World Car Awards, these recognitions validate the success of the Kia EV9, earning it the title of the ultimate flagship SUV.
The digital tiger face further accentuates the Kia EV9’s bold and distinctive styling. The iconic design language, penned to be in harmony with nature, combines a robust and aerodynamic profile with fine accents, including Star Map Small Cube Projection LED headlights, an Intelligent Front Lighting system, Auto-flush Door Handles, and Digital Side Mirrors. The Kia EV9 embodies the brand’s new global aesthetic while delivering modern practicality and usability.
Futuristic 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 285/45 series tires surround its wide, commanding presence. With 177 mm of ground clearance, the Kia EV9 projects an undeniable stance on and off the road.
“The launch of the Kia EV9, an award-winning vehicle recognized globally, underscores our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers through innovative and electrifying new solutions,” said Brian Buendia, chief operating officer of Kia Philippines. “We began our journey of electrification with the Kia EV6, and now with the Kia EV9, we are poised to take a leading role in the shift towards electrified mobility in the automotive industry.”
The Kia EV9 offers a luxurious experience with two 12.3-inch displays’ one serving as the digital instrument cluster and the other as the touchscreen infotainment system center. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, the infotainment system showcases a premium 14-speaker Meridian Surround Sound setup that delivers an outstanding high-fidelity audio experience.
A Digital Center Mirror lets the driver select between optical and digital modes with the flick of a switch. The elegant suede-lined interior of the Kia EV9 is punctuated by a dual sunroof, slim air vents, hidden haptic touch buttons, and an intuitive center console, creating an immersive futuristic driving experience.
Its 3,100 mm wheelbase and versatile 2+2+2 three-row seating configuration guarantee generous cabin space. While premium leather seats, made from sustainable and recycled materials, enhance comfort and reinforce eco-friendliness.
Luxurious seating accommodations begin with the front Ergo Motion Seat for the driver. It comes with 8-way power and 4-way lumbar support, as well as Premium Relaxation Seat functions such as cooling and memory configuration. The seat memory settings also automatically adjust the steering wheel tilt and telescopic angles to offer the ideal driving position.
The front passenger seat features 8-way power and 2-way lumbar support, as well as Premium Relaxation Seat functionality. A massage feature in the second-row Premium Relaxation Seats also elevates riding comfort for rear passengers. At the same time, a One-Press Power Fold function allows for easy ingress and egress to the power folding 50:50 split third-row seats. A Tri-Zone Automatic Climate control system cools down the interior for comfortable and relaxing journeys ahead.
Connectivity is a key priority in the Kia EV9, with advanced technology options that enhance convenience. The front center console includes one connectivity port and one charging port, while the front seat back panel offers an additional two. A wireless charger keeps devices powered, complemented by ambient mood lighting and power outlets in the front and rear. The innovative V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) feature allows users to power devices directly inside and outside the vehicle, making the EV9 a versatile companion for on-the-go living.
Electrifying performance and the Kia DriveWise advantage
At the heart of the Kia EV9 are powerful dual electric motors that deliver 384 PS and 700 Nm of torque. With the ability to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5 seconds, the Kia EV9 ensures an exhilarating driving experience.