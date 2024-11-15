Sleek styling meets luxurious comfort

Kia electric vehicles are designed to seamlessly integrate into users’ daily routines, enhancing everyday experiences for families and busy executives. The Kia EV9 combines luxury, performance and practicality while meeting the needs of the drivers and passengers for electric vehicles that align with modern living, thus making the Kia EV9 the ideal choice for those who seek a harmonious blend of style and functionality.

“Together with Kia Philippines, ACMobility launched the Kia EV9, offering a luxurious experience that aligns with our vision for the future of electrified mobility,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility. “We are committed to enriching the lives of our customers through innovative and forward-thinking solutions, ensuring that electric mobility is not only accessible but also reflects the premium quality and advanced technology that customers expect and deserve.”

The Kia EV9 makes a bold statement with its striking dimensions. Spanning 5,015 mm in length,1,980 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height, the Kia EV9Õs futuristic styling, impressive performance, and comprehensive amenities have also earned the electric SUV global accolades such as the highly coveted 2024 Red Dot Best of the Best Award, a Gold trophy at the International Design Excellence Awards 2024, and the 2024 iF Design Gold Award. Along with the 2024 Electric Vehicle of the Year, and 2024 World Car of the Year titles from the prestigious World Car Awards, these recognitions validate the success of the Kia EV9, earning it the title of the ultimate flagship SUV.

The digital tiger face further accentuates the Kia EV9’s bold and distinctive styling. The iconic design language, penned to be in harmony with nature, combines a robust and aerodynamic profile with fine accents, including Star Map Small Cube Projection LED headlights, an Intelligent Front Lighting system, Auto-flush Door Handles, and Digital Side Mirrors. The Kia EV9 embodies the brand’s new global aesthetic while delivering modern practicality and usability.

Futuristic 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 285/45 series tires surround its wide, commanding presence. With 177 mm of ground clearance, the Kia EV9 projects an undeniable stance on and off the road.

“The launch of the Kia EV9, an award-winning vehicle recognized globally, underscores our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers through innovative and electrifying new solutions,” said Brian Buendia, chief operating officer of Kia Philippines. “We began our journey of electrification with the Kia EV6, and now with the Kia EV9, we are poised to take a leading role in the shift towards electrified mobility in the automotive industry.”