Singson pushes inclusive PUV modernization

Chavit Singson, a seasoned public servant and senatorial candidate, is taking a hands-on approach to ensure the success of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) by making it more inclusive and financially accessible to Filipino jeepney operators.

Speaking at the recent Western Visayas Transport Summit in Iloilo, Singson launched his e-jeep and shared how his involvement in the modernization effort began even before he officially entered the Senate race.

While Singson acknowledged that the PUVMP was a well-intentioned initiative, he pointed out that its financial model was impractical for many drivers — particularly those without access to bank loans or the financial literacy to navigate the system.

"When I saw the challenges faced by drivers, I knew there had to be a better way. Many of them could not afford the loans or had limited access to banking services. That’s when I decided I would personally fund the transition," Singson said.

To address this, he pledged to provide zero-interest loans to jeepney operators, effectively removing the financial barrier that has kept many from participating in the program.

Modernizing the fleet

Singson’s solution goes beyond just offering financial support. His commitment to modernization includes providing electric jeepneys that are not only more affordable but also environmentally friendly.

The fleet features state-of-the-art technology, including air conditioning for passenger comfort and solar charging stations to promote energy efficiency. To make the transition even more financially feasible, Singson negotiated discounted electricity rates at the solar charging stations, which will help reduce the operational costs for jeepney owners.

This move aligns with the Philippine government’s broader environmental goals by cutting the carbon footprint of public transportation and promoting sustainable energy sources. "Modernizing the fleet is not only about providing better vehicles, but also about contributing to a greener, more sustainable future," he explained.

Innovating payment solutions for financial inclusion

In addition to providing the vehicles, Singson has also taken steps to address the challenge of financial inclusion for both jeepney drivers and passengers.

Many drivers and commuters, especially in rural areas, still lack access to formal banking services, which makes it difficult for them to engage in the increasingly cashless society.

To solve this, Singson introduced VBank, a digital payment platform linked to his Vigan Rural Banco Incorporada. The platform provides users with a preloaded card that has a ₱100,000 limit, which can be used to pay for jeepney fares and even send money to family members through the associated mobile banking app.

VBank offers an innovative solution for the unbanked Filipinos who struggle with financial illiteracy and access to traditional banking services. It allows jeepney passengers to pay their fares digitally, eliminating the need for cash, while providing an easy and accessible way for drivers to manage earnings and transactions.

A nationwide vision for inclusive development

Singson’s support for the PUV modernization effort is deeply rooted in his experience as a local government leader, having served as mayor and governor of Ilocos Sur. However, his vision extends far beyond his province.

"I am content with the progress in my province, but I want to see this kind of development reach every corner of the Philippines," Singson said. "My platform is focused on nationwide progress. If we can modernize transportation in a way that works for everyone — from the drivers to the passengers — we can create a stronger, more equitable nation."

His efforts have garnered widespread support from influential political figures and organizations, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Mayors League, the Governors League and various transport groups. These endorsements reflect the trust in Singson’s ability to drive meaningful change both at the local and national levels.

The importance of peace and stability

As the country continues to face numerous challenges, Singson emphasized the critical role that peace and stability play in achieving long-term modernization.

Drawing from his experience as President Emeritus of the Mayors League, Singson stressed that sustainable growth begins at the local level but requires strong national support. "Without peace and stability, we cannot move forward with projects like modernization," he said. "I have always believed that true progress starts locally, but it must be supported at the national level. My goal is to continue building on the foundation of peace and stability that former President Duterte established, ensuring that initiatives like the PUV Modernization Program are successful across the country."

Iloilo leads as the first fully compliant LGU

The meeting also featured Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, who highlighted the significant progress of the PUVMP.

Guasiz proudly announced that Iloilo is the first fully compliant LGU in the country, setting a strong example for other regions to follow.

"We are majority modernized," Guadiz said, emphasizing that the focus of the program has been on retaining existing cooperatives rather than creating new ones, ensuring continuity and stability in the transition process.

Guadiz also commended the DoTr’s fuel subsidy program, which helps alleviate the financial burden on drivers as they switch to modern vehicles. He noted that the DoTr had recently signed laws providing financial assistance to support the modernization of the PUV sector. He further discussed efforts to optimize cooperative operations, such as increasing passenger capacity per trip, to improve the overall efficiency of the system.

Guadiz also mentioned the ₱1.6 billion budget allocated for the modernization of motorized public utility vehicles in Iloilo, which will benefit around 360,000 operators. He reaffirmed the need for continued, sustainable efforts to ensure the long-term success of the PUVMP. "This program will continue to grow, and we must take sustainable steps toward its full realization," he concluded.