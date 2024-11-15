Singson champions inclusive PUV modernization, rural banking

ILOILO CITY — Senatorial candidate Luis "Manong Chavit" Singson pledged his commitment to making the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) more inclusive and accessible to more Filipinos during the Western Visayas Transport Summit held in Iloilo City on Friday.

While Singson acknowledged that the PUVMP was a well-intentioned initiative, he pointed out that its financial model was impractical for many drivers — particularly those without access to bank loans or the financial literacy to navigate the system.

"When I saw the challenges faced by drivers, I knew there had to be a better way. Many of them could not afford the loans or had limited access to banking services. That’s when I decided I would personally fund the transition," Singson said.

Singson’s approach includes introducing affordable electric jeepneys equipped with air conditioning and solar charging stations, promoting energy efficiency, and reducing operational costs for drivers.

“Modernizing the fleet is not only about providing better vehicles, but also about contributing to a greener, more sustainable future,” he explained.

Boosting financial inclusion

To address the financial challenges of drivers and commuters, Singson introduced VBank, a digital payment platform linked to Vigan Rural Banco Incorporada. VBank provides users with a preloaded card that has a ₱100,000 limit and enables cashless transactions, allowing jeepney passengers to pay fares digitally while providing drivers with an accessible system to manage earnings.

VBank aim to offer an innovative solution for the unbanked Filipinos who struggle with financial illiteracy and access to traditional banking services.

Nationwide vision for development

Singson’s platform aims for nationwide progress, drawing from his experience as a local leader in Ilocos Sur.

"I am content with the progress in my province, but I want to see this kind of development reach every corner of the Philippines," Singson said. "My platform is focused on nationwide progress. If we can modernize transportation in a way that works for everyone—from the drivers to the passengers—we can create a stronger, more equitable nation."

His efforts have earned endorsements from former President Rodrigo Duterte and various transport groups, reflecting trust in his leadership.

Iloilo as a Model for PUV Modernization

During the summit, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III highlighted Iloilo as the first fully compliant local government unit under the PUVMP.

He commended the ₱1.6 billion budget allocated for Iloilo’s modernization program, benefiting 360,000 operators.

"This program will continue to grow, and we must take sustainable steps toward its full realization," Guadiz concluded.