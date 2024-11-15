Sentro 1771: Where Filipino flavors meet modern flair

Sometimes, you might wonder, why dine at a Filipino restaurant when you can savor your mother’s home-cooked sinigang or tinola? Or, if cooking isn’t an option, why not grab a quick Bicol express, bopis, or sisig from the nearest karinderya?
Sentro 1771, a mainstay in the local dining scene for over two decades, could easily be dismissed as just another Filipino restaurant. But what sets it apart from your mom’s kitchen or your favorite eatery is its contemporary twist on familiar flavors. Have you tried their talked-about Corned Beef Sinigang?
Beyond the food, Sentro 1771 offers ambiance and refined dining — a great option for those looking to celebrate or simply to have a relaxed lunch or dinner out. True to its tagline, “Filipino convivialité de la table,” Sentro 1771 captures the Filipino spirit of sharing meals with family and friends in an inviting, communal atmosphere.
“Innovation” might be the best word to describe this restaurant, which operates three branches across Metro Manila: Capitol Commons, Greenbelt 5, and One Bonifacio High Street Mall.
Executive chef Vicky Rose Pacheco brings French culinary training to the table, shaped by years at her French restaurant Chateau 1771. After a long period of daily French cooking, she began to crave the tastes of home. This longing inspired a lightbulb moment: Why not start a Filipino restaurant with a modern touch, applying French cooking techniques to enhance the Filipino experience? Hence, the birth of Sentro 1771 in 2002.
Chef Vicky’s approach to Filipino food reflects a respect for tradition paired with a bold spirit of experimentation.
“During, like, maybe 50 years ago, or 60 years ago, or even 30 years ago, they didn’t play much with Filipino food,” she said, speaking candidly at a recent media lunch hosted at Capitol Commons. “But now, we can see everyone is infusing something new into Filipino culture — food, art, music, fashion, even architecture. It’s a whole culture.”
One of her standout creations, the Corned Beef Sinigang (P700), came from the Irish-American dish of corned beef and cabbage soup. Chef Vicky thought, why not reimagine it with a Filipino twist, making it sour like sinigang?
“Instead of brisket, I’m going to use beef belly and shanks. So, kampo and kenchi,” she explained.
Kampo is a type of Wagyu beef raised with a diet that includes Chinese medicinal herbs. Kenchi, meanwhile, is a lean, dark meat cut from the shin of a cow, also known as bulalo.
“We cure the beef for four days in batches of 35 kilos, and then we boil it until tender,” Chef Vicky said.
The chef’s other dishes continue this inventive blend of world flavors and Filipino tastes. The Fresh Smoked Spring Rolls (P320), for instance, were inspired by a trip to Thailand, where she tasted shrimp-and-sotanghon spring rolls.
She wondered, “What if this had a Filipino flavor?”
So, she created a Filipino take using tinapang bangus, itlog na pula, mustard leaves, tomato, and onions wrapped in a rice wrapper and paired with a shallot vinegar dip. The result is distinctly Filipino, light and refreshing.
Then there’s the Macau Chorizo and Cheese Tidbits (P443). For this dish, Chef Vicky transformed a personal favorite — Macau chorizo with rice and vinegar — into lumpia form, complete with cheese and singkamas for added crunch.
“It’s like a lumpia, even though it isn’t,” she laughs, describing the surprising combination.
And don’t miss the Fried Kesong Puti (P530), a delightful appetizer with a backstory. Chef Vicky sources the kesong puti from a supplier in San Miguel, Bulacan, who crafts it at her ancestral home.
“It’s supposed to be gatas ng kalabaw, right? We asked her (the supplier) to make it a little firmer so we could deep fry it. Then we coat it in flour and breadcrumbs before frying.”
Chef Vicky is particular about how this fried appetizer should be enjoyed: it’s served with two dipping sauces — a garlic sour cream dip with adobo seasoning and a guava syrup with sweet chili.
“You alternate between the garlic and guava dips, balancing sweet and salty in each bite,” she explains. The alternating flavors keep each taste exciting, making it hard to stop at just one piece.
Sentro 1771 combines the comfort of familiar flavors with the thrill of culinary discovery, creating a dining experience that brings Filipino food into a modern light. It’s the kind of place that encourages a new appreciation for traditional dishes — worth checking out if you’re curious to see how Chef Vicky continues to experiment with Filipino food.