Sentro 1771: Where Filipino flavors meet modern flair

“Innovation” might be the best word to describe this restaurant, which operates three branches across Metro Manila: Capitol Commons, Greenbelt 5, and One Bonifacio High Street Mall.

Executive chef Vicky Rose Pacheco brings French culinary training to the table, shaped by years at her French restaurant Chateau 1771. After a long period of daily French cooking, she began to crave the tastes of home. This longing inspired a lightbulb moment: Why not start a Filipino restaurant with a modern touch, applying French cooking techniques to enhance the Filipino experience? Hence, the birth of Sentro 1771 in 2002.

Chef Vicky’s approach to Filipino food reflects a respect for tradition paired with a bold spirit of experimentation.

“During, like, maybe 50 years ago, or 60 years ago, or even 30 years ago, they didn’t play much with Filipino food,” she said, speaking candidly at a recent media lunch hosted at Capitol Commons. “But now, we can see everyone is infusing something new into Filipino culture — food, art, music, fashion, even architecture. It’s a whole culture.”

One of her standout creations, the Corned Beef Sinigang (P700), came from the Irish-American dish of corned beef and cabbage soup. Chef Vicky thought, why not reimagine it with a Filipino twist, making it sour like sinigang?

“Instead of brisket, I’m going to use beef belly and shanks. So, kampo and kenchi,” she explained.

Kampo is a type of Wagyu beef raised with a diet that includes Chinese medicinal herbs. Kenchi, meanwhile, is a lean, dark meat cut from the shin of a cow, also known as bulalo.

“We cure the beef for four days in batches of 35 kilos, and then we boil it until tender,” Chef Vicky said.

The chef’s other dishes continue this inventive blend of world flavors and Filipino tastes. The Fresh Smoked Spring Rolls (P320), for instance, were inspired by a trip to Thailand, where she tasted shrimp-and-sotanghon spring rolls.