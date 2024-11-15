SCUTTLEBUTT

Moist eyes for LRT-6
A tycoon has made an unsolicited proposal to undertake the Light Rail Transit-6 project which has been in gestation for some time but members of the business community doubt the proponent has the capability to undertake such a massive project.
LRT-6 is a rapid transit system that will essentially extend the reach of LRT-1 to and within Cavite.
The project was firmed up in 2015 when the late President Benigno Aquino III approved its construction after a National Economic and Development Authority board meeting on 6 September 2015.
The project cost then was around P64 billion, which has risen to P92 billion based on current prices.
The proponent, which is largely into property development, is being doubted because its track record on large-scale infrastructure projects like railway systems, ports, subways and airports is basically zero.
Companies of the Forbes lister are involved mainly in the construction of light and medium housing, subdivisions, buildings and community infrastructure.
The property magnate’s unsolicited proposal to build the modified LRT Line 6 is currently being evaluated by the National Economic and Development Authority.
LRT Line-6A will start at the Niog Station in Bacoor City to Governors Station in Dasmariñas City with eight stations and an approximate length of 23.5 kilometers.
The alignment will traverse segments of Molino Boulevard and the Molino-Paliparan Road LRT Line, and privately owned properties.
LRT Line-6B will start at the NAIA Terminal 1/Terminal 2 Station to the San Nicolas Station in Bacoor City with 10 stations and an approximate length of 16 km.
LRT Line-6C will begin at Sucat Station to Lakefront Station with six stations and approximate length of 7.7 km. It will traverse Dr. A. Santos Avenue.
Included in the proposal is the Alabang Zapote LRT Line with four stations and an approximate length of 5 km from Marcos Alvarez Station in Las Piñas City to Star Mall Station in Muntinlupa City.
The proponent’s target is to break ground in 2032 or 2033.
The main inducement of the tycoon is the construction of the train system will not suffer delays due to right-of-way problems.
That is indisputable since the rail line will mostly pass through the tycoon’s vast properties.