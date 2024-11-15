SCUTTLEBUTT

Moist eyes for LRT-6

A tycoon has made an unsolicited proposal to undertake the Light Rail Transit-6 project which has been in gestation for some time but members of the business community doubt the proponent has the capability to undertake such a massive project.

LRT-6 is a rapid transit system that will essentially extend the reach of LRT-1 to and within Cavite.

The project was firmed up in 2015 when the late President Benigno Aquino III approved its construction after a National Economic and Development Authority board meeting on 6 September 2015.

The project cost then was around P64 billion, which has risen to P92 billion based on current prices.

The proponent, which is largely into property development, is being doubted because its track record on large-scale infrastructure projects like railway systems, ports, subways and airports is basically zero.

Companies of the Forbes lister are involved mainly in the construction of light and medium housing, subdivisions, buildings and community infrastructure.

The property magnate’s unsolicited proposal to build the modified LRT Line 6 is currently being evaluated by the National Economic and Development Authority.