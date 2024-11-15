Ramos, Paltongan lead Arben Santos Cup winners

Migs Ramos and lawyer Harry Paltongan led the winners in the inaugural Arben E. Santos Memorial Golf Cup at the West course of the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong on Wednesday.

Ramos fired a 77 to claim the low gross title while Paltongan carded a 79 to win the low net trophy.

The fund-raising tournament was organized in honor of the late Arben E. Santos, a key figure in the maritime industry and the Ateneo sports community.

The event aimed to support the Arben E. Santos Foundation, which provides scholarships to deserving but underprivileged students aspiring to pursue a maritime degree and become professional seafarers.

The tournament was managed by Every Stroke Counts Sports and Events.

The list of winners:

• Low Gross: Migs Ramos

• Low Net: Atty. Harry Paltongan

• Class A Champion: Diego Cojuangco

• Class A 1st Runner-Up: Cong. Hori Horibati

• Class A 2nd Runner-Up: Temmie Lambino

• Class B Champion: Jon Ramos

• Class B 1st Runner-Up: Cocoy Padua

• Class B 2nd Runner-Up: Johnny Sison

• Class C Champion: Rico Garcia

• Class C 1st Runner-Up: Nolet Otayza

• Class C 2nd Runner-Up: Makita Minoru

• Ladies’ Division Champion: Sofia Araneta

• Ladies’ Division 1st Runner-Up: Gilda Medestomas

• Ladies’ Division 2nd Runner-Up: Nicole Serapio

• Longest Drive: Anton Lao

• Most Accurate Drive: Cris Camacho

• Nearest to the Pin: Francis Santos

• Longest Putt: Louie Inoncillo