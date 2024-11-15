Quezon rules South, books ticket to Dubai

When the crown was on the line, the Quezon Huskers found a custodian in LJ Gonzales.

Replicating his Game 2 heroics, Gonzales tallied the Huskers’ last 13 points as Quezon Province tripped Batangas, 65-60, in Game 3 and clinched the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season South Division title at the packed Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City late Thursday.

After dropping Game 1, 69-75, at the Lucena Convention Center, the Huskers, with Gonzales bunching seven points and Jason Opiso tipping in the ball with 1.9 seconds left, snatched Game 2, 65-64, at the Batangas City Coliseum to force the South title decider.

With the 2-1 victory, Quezon booked a trip to Dubai for the MPBL National Finals against North Division champion and reigning titlist Pampanga. Games 1 and 2 are set on 1 and 3 December, respectively.

Batangas was ahead, 55-52, when Gonzales bunched 10 points, sandwiched by two triples, that pushed Quezon ahead, 62-55, with 1:33 left.

Jong Baloria, Kris Porter and Cedrick Ablaza countered for Batangas, 60-62, with 30 seconds to go, but Jason Opiso found Gonzales open for the breakaway drive that virtually sealed the outcome.

After sorry misses by Batangas, the 5-foot-11 Gonzales, a former star of Far Eastern University, then split two charities with seven ticks left to cap his performance worthy of the Daily Fantasy best player honors.

Inspired by the presence of his parents, who traveled all the way from San Mateo, Isabela to watch the game, Gonzales posted 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals.