Power plants make Mariveles barangay richest

MARIVELES, Bataan — Barangay Alas-Asin in this town is the richest and most developed in this industrial town.

Barangay captain Dante Malimban thanked the GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) and GN Power Dinginin (GNPD), a subsidiary of the Aboitiz Power, that are now producing almost 2,000 megawatts of electricity, the biggest power distributor supplying various parts of Luzon.

Paying tens of millions of taxes in this barangay alone, GMEC and GNPD produces a total of 1,968 mw with its four units-GMEC 1 and 1 and GNPD 1 and 2, all based in Barangay Alas-Asin, this town.

With this income coming from power plants, Malimban said they are going to further improve and develop all sectors for us to stand on our feet without sacrificing the environment, health and peace.

Malimban pointed out that big part of their income yearly — real property taxes — comes from these power plants and business firms operating in the barangay.

“There is an additional fund coming from power generating companies under DoE-ER-9- 194,” he pointed out.

Alas-Asin is the richest barangay here and the most developed perhaps in terms of infrastructure and economic development, prompted various government agencies and non-government organizations to award various recognitions to captain Malimban for being a competent leader and his excellent leadership.

With the financial support coming from taxes of GMEC and GNPD, Malimban said that they were able to construct Motor poll building and that roads in Sitio Lilac and Ilang-ilang and national road have been asphalted while three pathways in Sition Bakery have been also constructed, making students passing their safety.

Malimban also reported the setting up of water tank in Sitio Bayangin that provides now potable water to the residents in the area.