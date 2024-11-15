Pinay 5 kick off ASEAN futsal bid

The Philippine national women’s futsal team kicks off its campaign in the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship today against Myanmar at the Philsports Arena.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. as the Pinay 5 look to make an impact in the inaugural edition of this tournament.

This competition will be a single-round robin format with the top two teams going into the final on 21 November.

Apart from the Philippines and Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam complete the five-team tournament.

The Pinay 5 trained for two to three months in this tournament and head coach Vic Hermans said in a press conference that he is confident they will be able to make an impact in the first game.

“They already know what we want. But I will be honest, it will not be easy,” Hermans said.

“I am very confident about our girls.”

Team captain Isabella Bandoja said they made the most of their short preparation time for this competition.

“We might have had a short time to prepare but we made sure to make each day count. We trained for like two to three weeks,” Bandoja said.

“We’re nervous but we feel proud since we worked hard until we’re able to play in ULTRA.”