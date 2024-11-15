SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pauline del Rosario shares 8th after closing 69

‘I wanted to make birdies but didn’t push too hard.’
Pailine del Rosario lines up her putt during the Party Golfers Ladies Open in Taiwan. She ended up in a share of eighth place following a 69.
Published on

TAIWAN — Pauline del Rosario delivered an impressive final-round rally at the Party Golfers Ladies Open, closing with back-to-back birdies to shoot a 69 and secure a share of eighth place. Needing a strong finish to clinch a Top 10 spot, Del Rosario’s birdies on the final two holes propelled her to a total of seven-under 209 for the 54-hole event.

The tournament, held at Hsinchu County’s Lily Golf and Country Club, saw Ling-Jie Chen defend her title for the second consecutive year with a gritty performance. Chen finished with a 70, posting a 54-hole total of 205, and earned NT$900,000.

Del Rosario, who faced a setback with a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole, quickly bounced back with birdies on Nos. 10 and 14, before recovering from a bogey on 12. She capped off her round with two more birdies to close the gap and earn a share of eighth place.

“I wanted to make birdies but didn’t push too hard,” said Del Rosario, who earned NT$100,000. “I’m happy I was able to finish strong.”

While her eighth-place finish fell short of last year’s sixth-place result, it highlighted her steady improvement as she prepares for the Epson Tour next year.

Chen, who entered the final round with a three-stroke lead, fended off a late challenge from Thai golfer Pakin Kawinpakorn. Tied with Chen at 10-under after birdying the 16th, Kawinpakorn’s comeback fell short when Chen responded with a birdie on the 17th to reclaim the lead. Chen parred the final hole to seal the victory.

Kawinpakorn finished one stroke behind at 206 after carding a 67, while five players — including former leader PK Kongkraphan — tied for third at 208. Kongkraphan, who had been in contention after a strong front nine, faltered with a double bogey on the 10th, finishing with a 72 to tie for third.

Del Rosario, starting the day five strokes behind the leaders, remained steady through the opening holes, parring five in a row before birdying the par-5 sixth and par-3 eighth. However, a double bogey on the ninth hole slowed her momentum. Despite this setback, she fought back with birdies on the back nine and ended with a 34-35 for her 69.

Reflecting on her performance, Del Rosario, who is backed by ICTSI, admitted that recent swing adjustments had made her nervous. “Honestly, I was nervous. We made a few changes to my swing, so I wasn’t entirely comfortable with it yet,” she said. “But I was happy I was able to perform and score well.”

Del Rosario, the first Filipina to win on the TLPGA in 2017, was pleased with her strong finish after opening with a 71 and improving to a 69 in the second round.

Other Filipinas also made notable showings. Florence Bisera rallied with a 70 to tie for 27th at 216, Mikha Fortuna carded a 73 to finish joint 37th at 217, Chanelle Avaricio dropped to 50th at 221 with a 76, and Mafy Singson rounded out the field in 53rd place with a 223 after a 77.

