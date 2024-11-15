Pag-IBIG Fund launches Online Public Auction feature

Pag-IBIG Fund officially launched the Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Online Public Auction (OPA) on 15 November, providing homebuyers with a convenient way to browse and bid on properties through a digital platform.

Using any internet-connected device, buyers can register for a permanent Buyer ID, explore available properties, and submit bids using an "Add to Cart" feature for multiple properties—all without visiting a Pag-IBIG branch.

“The OPA is Pag-IBIG Fund’s response to the government’s call to be innovative in the approach to making homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers. Through this new platform, we hope to make the process of buying Pag-IBIG Fund’s acquired assets convenient and more accessible,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta, who led the launch, highlighted the agency's commitment to digitalization.

“We are in the digital age. The OPA is part of our continued commitment to harness technology, with the ultimate objective of helping the Filipino worker achieve their dream of homeownership,” Acosta said.

Manual bidding remains available until 31 December, 2024. Full implementation of the OPA for First and Second Public Auctions will begin on 1 January, 2025, with the OPA for negotiated sales set to launch within November.