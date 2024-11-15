P750,000 worth of illegal drugs seized

CAMP OLIVAS Pampanga —Authorities seized nearly P750,000 worth of shabu from a 53-year-old high-value individual (HVI) in a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Ninoy Aquino, Angeles City, yesterday.

PRO3 Director PBGen Redrico A. Maranan reported that the Drug Enforcement Unit-Police Station 6 operatives launched the operation, resulting in the arrest of the suspect, identified only as “Isko.” Confiscated from him were approximately 110 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price value of P748,000, a brown pouch and the buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PBGen Maranan stated, “We will continue to target individuals involved in these activities to ensure the safety of our communities. The public can be assured that we will not stop conducting anti-drug and anti-crime operations to guarantee safety and peace in our region.”