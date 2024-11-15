SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

Ombudsman honors CAAP employee

Photo courtesy fo Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines | FB
An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has been feted by the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday for outstanding honesty, integrity and public accountability.

The employee — identified as Joshua Bustamante of Laguindingan Airport — was recognized after he returned a bag containing P51,000 to its rightful owner. His honest act demonstrates his commitment to CAAP’s values.

CAAP stated that the Office of the Ombudsman’s initiative, which aims to promote a country of integrity, encourages public accountability.

“Being honest is a duty to the community we serve, not just a virtue,” Bustamante said.

Meantime, CAAP director general Capt. Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo was elated on the recognition given to Bustamante.

“I commend Mr. Bustamante for his good deed; I hope others may follow his right doing and be inspired by his exemplary display of integrity,” Tamayo said.

He also stressed that such acts remind us that integrity remains a fundamental component of genuine public service and should be recognized at all levels of government.

