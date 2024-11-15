Ombudsman honors CAAP employee

An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has been feted by the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday for outstanding honesty, integrity and public accountability.

The employee — identified as Joshua Bustamante of Laguindingan Airport — was recognized after he returned a bag containing P51,000 to its rightful owner. His honest act demonstrates his commitment to CAAP’s values.

CAAP stated that the Office of the Ombudsman’s initiative, which aims to promote a country of integrity, encourages public accountability.

“Being honest is a duty to the community we serve, not just a virtue,” Bustamante said.

Meantime, CAAP director general Capt. Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo was elated on the recognition given to Bustamante.

“I commend Mr. Bustamante for his good deed; I hope others may follow his right doing and be inspired by his exemplary display of integrity,” Tamayo said.

He also stressed that such acts remind us that integrity remains a fundamental component of genuine public service and should be recognized at all levels of government.