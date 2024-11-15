Not perfect yet better Aurora braces for M6 World Championship

Aurora head coach Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani is confident that his team will look deadlier in the upcoming Mobile Legends M6 World Championship which is scheduled to take place from 28 November to 15 December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After taking his team to the brink of an MPL PH championship in its debut season, Master the Basics is convinced that his team, composed of Renejay, Edward, Yue, Domeng, Demonkite, and Benthings, is getting better by the day.

"We are much better. ESL is our testing ground whether we improve or not. We all saw how we dominated ESL. Things are missing, the team is not perfect. We practice so come M6 fans will see a different kind of monster," Master the Basics told DAILY TRIBUNE.

To say that Aurora was an underdog last MPL season is an understatement. The newly assembled team had little time to prepare and had to go up against juggernauts when they made it to the Playoffs.

After getting sent to the lower bracket by Fnatic ONIC PH, Aurora stepped up and defeated former world champions Blacklist International and Falcons AP Bren en route to a rematch with the former in the finals.

And while Aurora fell short, it managed to push the seemingly invincible Fnatic ONIC PH to its limit when it went the distance in the best-of-seven series. For Master the Basics, the thrilling final was vital for their growth as a team.

"The team improved a lot during the Playoffs. We learned a lot, there was a huge step every game which was why we made it to Game 7 against Fnatic ONIC PH. Even though we lost, we learned something new and that is an advantage moving forward," he said.

"After losing the MPL championship, we talked about moving on. We all have to focus on the upcoming tournaments and accept the result. When we reach the point of being in that situation again, we will know what to do."

Aurora's road to redemption begins on November 28 when they lock horns with Falcons Esports of Myanmar.