NNIC unveils 50% enhanced airport

Travelers flying through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport this Christmas season can expect a significantly improved experience, with the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) pledging a 50-percent enhancement in passenger convenience compared to last year.

During a press briefing on Friday, NNIC chairman Ramon S. Ang said the new NAIA operator has implemented proactive measures, in partnership with local airlines, to ease the holiday rush.

“This Christmas season 2024, there will be at least 50 percent improvement from last year. We asked the airlines to observe on-time departure, so with that I believe our passengers will be happy this December,” Ang said.

NNIC assumed management of NAIA last 14 September and, within two months, has implemented measures to address congestion, aging infrastructure and operational inefficiencies.

T4 gets makeover

Key improvements include the ongoing renovation of Naia Terminal 4, which began on 6 November and the reactivation of six wide-body passenger boarding bridges.

Two swing gates at Terminal 3 now handle both domestic and international flights, optimizing gate use and improving airline on-time performance.

Other upgrades feature a “fly-to-gate” biometric system under the Bureau of Immigration and faster internet connectivity, providing passengers with speeds of up to 115 Mbps and three hours of free access.

‘It has only been two months since we assumed management of NAIA. It has been a very busy transition period.’

To improve vehicular flow, NNIC cleared 1,800 parking slots and expanded road networks, including additional toll exits from the Naia Expressway.

Terminal curbside lanes are being widened: Terminal 1 from three to eight lanes, Terminal 2 from four to eight lanes, and Terminal 3 from eight to 12 lanes. These adjustments aim to streamline pick-up and drop-off points.

In partnership with Meralco, NNIC is bolstering power security with the construction of a 115KV substation and the installation of a 6.12 MW uninterruptible power supply system at Terminal 3.

“It has only been two months since we assumed management of NAIA. It has been a very busy transition period, and as expected, we’ve encountered our fair share of challenges. Still, we’re optimistic about the progress we’ve made and the upcoming improvements we’re working on,” he added.

“There is no magic wand to fix all of NAIA’s problems quickly. We can not solve it in a matter of months, issues that have existed or built up over many decades. In fact, more problems may crop up. But that is part of modernizing an old facility like NAIA. We’re moving as fast as we can to address both immediate and major issues, and we’re putting all our resources into ensuring travelers will have an improved overall experience as we progress,” Ang added.

By early 2025, flights will be redistributed, with Terminal 3 focusing on international operations to ease congestion and improve runway utilization.

NNIC has already started paying regular annuities, with P1.58 billion allocated for the period from September 2024 to 30 June 2025.

The company has also invested P420 million to support a smooth transition for employees, including signing bonuses for some personnel.