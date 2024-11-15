NIKI returns to Manila for "Buzz World Tour"

Get ready, NIKI fans! The "Buzz World Tour" is heading to Manila on 11-12 February 2025 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Live Nation PH announced.

Mastercard holders can access presale tickets from 21-23 November, starting at 10 AM each day. The Live Nation PH presale will follow on 25 November, running from 10 AM to 11:59 PM. Meanwhile, general ticket sales begin on 26 November at 12 PM via SM Tickets.

The tour kicks off in Hong Kong before making stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore, where NIKI sold out shows in 2023.

Filipino fans last spent an unforgettable night with the Indonesian singer-songwriter in Manila in September 2023 during her "Nicole World Tour."

Don’t miss the chance to explore the night, hang out and not think about anything with NIKI!