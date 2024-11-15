Next station: Philippines

Alongside its wide-ranging and in-depth support to the entire Philippine railway-system modernization, including specific railway flagship projects, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, through Official Development Assistance, extends its further advisory cooperation to promote railway safety in the Philippines.

The second PhilRailCon co-hosted by JICA and held recently in Quezon City provided an ideal platform for focusing a much-needed know-how sharing on enhanced safety operations.

It allowed the participants from partner agencies, the academe and railway-sector professionals, including Japanese private-sector experts and operators, to explore areas of synergy.

JICA invited Japanese experts and representatives from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan Transport Safety Board, Railway Technical Research Institute.

In addition, private Japanese companies from the railway sector attended and shared their experience in managing Japan’s railway systems, known to be among the best in the world in terms of safety.

The Shinkansen (bullet train), for instance, which is Japan’s world-renowned and reputable high speed railway network, is an enduring symbol of efficiency and safety.

Since commencing its operations in 1964, there has been no single passenger fatality recorded as its highly modernized operation system, technologies and well-trained operators’ capability are backed by steadfast commitment to high-quality infrastructure.

JICA Philippines chief representative Sakamoto Takema: “The event affirms the Philippine government’s commitment toward urban-mobility modernization, modal shift from private to public transportation, a safe and reliable railway network, and a livable urban development.”

JICA expresses its 100-percent support and commits to collaborate with all stakeholders to pursue the above-mentioned four points.

“Let’s work together to realize such ‘Japan-quality’ public transportation systems in the country,” Sakamoto said.

This shared priority fuels JICA’s active involvement in last year and this year’s PhilRailCon, and demonstrates its continued support of the Philippine government’s vision for a “safe, secure, reliable, efficient, integrated, intermodal, affordable, cost effective, environmentally sustainable, and people-oriented national transport system,” as articulated in its National Transport Policy.

JICA lauded DOTr’s efforts, especially through establishing and developing the Philippine Railways Institute, which have been supported by JICA’s technical cooperation, for the safety and security in the Philippine transportation systems.

In its achievement of quality growth and human security, JICA unwaveringly carries on its close cooperation with the DOTr and PRI in improving the railway sector in the Philippines.