New housing project breaks ground in Carcar, Cebu

Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation has broken ground in its maiden residential project in Carcar City.

Located in the southern part of the province of Cebu, the housing project, Pueblo de Oro Townhomes Carcar, is an economic housing community that sits on a 10-hectare property. It plans to offer over 900 house-and-lot units and is targeted to be launched by the first quarter of 2025.

The townhouse project is part of a 20-hectare integrated development. Pueblo de Oro, a member of the ICCP Group, is investing P1.2 billion in Carcar City as part of its strategy to expand into promising regional markets.

Pueblo de Oro has a strong presence in the province with its Pueblo de Oro Lapu-Lapu community in Barangay Babag 2, Lapu-Lapu City. This development covers 30 hectares and includes various residential projects and a retail hub.