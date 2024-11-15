NCRPO logs P116-M drugs from ops

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday that its operatives seized P116 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 1,481 suspects in 977 anti-drug operations conducted from 9 October to 13 November 2024.

NCRPO spokesperson Maj. Myrna Diploma disclosed that the confiscated drugs include 15,295.89 grams of shabu, 3,883.75 grams of marijuana, 816,200 grams of cocaine, and 880 ecstasy tablets.

The police force also arrested 1,750 most wanted persons and wanted persons.

In the fight against illegal gambling, 2,627 individuals were arrested and P700,619.75 was seized in 1,627 operations.

To prepare for the 2025 elections, the NCRPO arrested 239 individuals and confiscated 246 firearms in 235 operations.

In response to severe tropical storm “Pepito,” the NCRPO has deployed 400 officers and is coordinating with local government units and disaster management offices. Over 600 police officers are on standby as a reactionary support force.

The NCRPO covers five districts — Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, Northern Police District, Southern Police District and Eastern Police District.