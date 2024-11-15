N. Korean leader orders ‘mass production’ of attack drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the “mass production” of attack drones, state media reported on Friday, as concerns mount over the country’s deepening military cooperation with Russia.

Pyongyang first unveiled its attack drones in August, with experts saying the capability may be attributable to the country’s budding alliance with Russia.

Kim on Thursday reportedly oversaw the tests of drones designed to hit both land and sea targets, produced by North Korea’s Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex.

“He underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The unmanned drones are designed to carry explosives and be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

Thursday’s test saw the drones “precisely” hit targets after flying along predetermined paths, KCNA reported.

“The suicide attack drones to be used within different striking ranges are to perform a mission to precisely attack any enemy targets on the ground and in the sea,” the agency said.

Pyongyang has ratified a landmark defense pact with Moscow and is accused of deploying thousands of troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, prompting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to warn about the potential transfer of sensitive Russian military technology to North Korea.