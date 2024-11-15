Motorcycle thief behind bars

A man caught on CCTV camera pretending to park his motorcycle near an ambulance in Manila’s Old Antipolo Street has been arrested for motorcycle theft.

Manila Police District (MPD) spokesperson Major Philipp Ines said the suspect, a resident of the same barangay as the victim, stole the motorcycle in the early morning hours. The victim discovered the theft later that day.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect has a history of stealing motorcycles in the area, often hiding the stolen vehicles until the situation calms down. Complaints against him were often dropped after the motorcycles were recovered.

The suspect is now facing charges under the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. He has a criminal record, including a previous conviction for homicide.

Reports disclosed that the suspect claims the motorcycle belonged to a relative and was stolen from them. However, police believe he was involved in the theft.