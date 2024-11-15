Most wanted persons collared

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) arrested two wanted individuals in separate operations on 15 November 2024.

In Sta. Cruz, police arrested Mary Joy Garcia was based on a warrant for violating Section 5(b) of RA 7610, issued by Judge Ma. Theresa C. Bueno of Manila RTC Branch 5 last 16 September 2024.

Over at Tondo, police arrested Elmer Calonzo Pablo on 15 November at around 10:45 a.m. Pablo was arrested for malicious mischief based on a warrant issued by Judge Peter Steve G. Lim of the Metropolitan Trial Court, Branch 3, Manila, with a recommended bail of P10,855.60.