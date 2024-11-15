More ‘philosophical’ John Lloyd Cruz wins again

John Lloyd Cruz,41, took home the Best Lead Performance trophy for his role in Moneyslapper at the 2024 QCinema awards ceremony on Wednesday night, 13 November, at Novotel Hotel in Cubao, Quezon City. He shares the win with Indonesian actress Shenina Cinnamon, who plays the lead in the thriller drama film Tale of the Land from Indonesia.

The win is not Cruz’s first in an international film festival, as in 2015 he won the Star Asia Award at the New York Asian Film Festival and in 2023 the Boccalino d’Oro. Cruz has been a leading actor in the country for over two decades, due to his high-grossing romantic and rom-com films with Sarah Geronimo and Bea Alonzo. “In 2015 the actor branched out into film production, starring and producing Honor Thy Father. His performance earned him the Star Asia Award at the New York Asian Film Festival and the Best Actor trophy at the Gawad Urian,” a Tatler article says.

He also won the Gawad Urian best actor last year for Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon helmed by Lav Diaz.

A few years back, Cruz gave up doing commercial films, switching to arthouse films, starting with the film Essential Truths of Lake, directed by Lav Diaz. In 2021, the actor was introduced by Diaz to Bor Ocampo, the director of Moneyslapper, and they shot the film the following year, with Cruz himself as one of the producers.

In his acceptance speech during the QCinema awards night, Cruz dedicated his win to Ocampo, saying, “This is for you, Bor. Cheers to you. Don’t stop making movies. Even if you stop, don’t stop learning about yourself.”

He also made special mention of his mother. “Para sa nanay ko. Para sa lahat ng dinulot kong sakit sa nanay ko. Para sa lahat ng problemang dinulot ko. Para sa lahat ng mali. Kung wala lahat ng ‘yon, wala tayo lahat dito (For my mother. For all the pain I caused her. For all the trouble I caused. For everything wrong. Without all of that, we wouldn’t be here),” says the actor.

Cruz has become ‘philosophical’ in his pronouncements since he gave up making mainstream films.