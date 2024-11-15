Medical City welcomes new president and CEO

The Medical City (TMC), the Philippines' largest healthcare network under a single brand, has appointed Dr. Stuart A. Bennett as its new President and Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 16 October, 2024. Dr. Bennett's distinguished career spans military medicine, global finance, and healthcare leadership, positioning him to lead TMC into its next phase of development.

Dr. Bennett began his career as a UK Royal Navy surgeon specializing in Emergency Medicine, serving as a nuclear submarine officer and earning the Green Beret as a Navy Commando. Transitioning to global finance, he pursued an advanced business education, earning Dean’s List Honors from London Business School and Columbia Graduate School of Business.

He gained expertise in equity capital markets and private equity, focusing on healthcare investments and operations in Singapore and Dubai.

He has led healthcare projects in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, with expertise in hospital management, operations, and greenfield hospital developments. His extensive background in healthcare and finance aligns with TMC’s commitment to growth and innovation.

With his unique blend of healthcare, finance, and operational acumen, Dr. Bennett is well-positioned to lead The Medical City toward a future focused on innovation, patient-centered care, and organizational growth. Under his leadership, TMC will continue to expand its services and reach, ensuring access to world-class healthcare for communities throughout the Philippines and beyond.