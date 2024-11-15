LOVE, SUGAR

It is highly likely that there is not one person alive who has not even once in their lives asked for advice — whether it be about identity, real life, coming-of-age and, most importantly, matters of the heart. Some people have even made a living out of it, doling out advice on the daily via the newspaper, online newsrooms, radio programs, or podcasts.
Such is the life of Sugar, the anonymous advice columnist at the center of Cheryl Strayed’s book Tiny Beautiful Things: A Play About Life — In Letters (TBT), inspired by the author’s own life.
Reimagined into a play by actress Nia Vardalos, this story makes it to the Philippine stage as The Sandbox Collective’s 10th anniversary season ender, headlined by actress Iza Calzado and directed by Jennie Jamora. As the curtains go down, perhaps there will exist “an informal community built between advice giver, letter writer and listeners…to become a proxy in being able to open up questions in life one’s been dying to ask but just haven’t had anyone to ask it to,” says Jamora.
In the midst of juggling their busy lives and rehearsal schedules, Calzado and Jamora took the time to ponder how reaching out, and knowing there is someone listening at the other end can make all the difference. Both ladies are taking inspiration from Strayed’s life, picking up lessons from TBT, and her autobiography, Wild, as they prepare for opening night. “I want it to be my own interpretation of Sugar, but still honor Cheryl Strayed,” says Calzado. “I found a lot of parallelisms. The challenge is to shed more of me. I am befriending Cheryl Strayed, and becoming Sugar.” Jamora chimes in saying, “She has the huge and selfless heart of Sugar and the mettle of Cheryl Strayed. We are safe in her hands,” of Calzado.
The task of imagining time and place was Jamora’s, creating a nebulous space that stems from, yet stays within Sugar’s apartment, building the narrative around it as she ‘meets’ her letter writers. How much Sugar shares of herself is reflected in how she and the letter writers share the physical space,” she shares. “The space is physically the same, but toward the end of the play the way they use it should also reflect the community this group of people has become.”
From this room, the thought that crosses Calzado’s mind is the idea of giving advice with the same openness as her character. “If only I could write and articulate my thoughts and emotions in this way. This is how it would be. The sincerity, the candor,” she says. Although she is the first to admit that a life in the spotlight makes it difficult to approach such a task as openly as Sugar. “There is a perception of me, because I am an actress, and I’ve lived so much of my life in the spotlight. There is a line towards the end of the play that speaks of that, about the value of anonymity, and I relate to that,” explains Calzado.
Both Jamora and Calzado agree that at the heart of this story is healing. Through one’s own effort, and with the help of community. “Being authentically broken and open is so difficult in this age of likes, but it’s crucial to reach any form of healing. It can be exhausting to haul oneself by one’s own bootstraps. It’s admirable,” says Jamora. “But there could be respite, quicker problem-solving and most importantly, less loneliness, if we could find a tribe that understands us and can help us navigate the tough stuff.”
For Calzado, healing is also a deeply personal experience. “You need to ask for help, then help yourself. But ultimately, it is your job to heal. That is part of your evolution. It is part of the journey of the human being. Making sense of the things that happen to and for you,” says Calzado. “Shit happens. Cope or make sense of it. And even if it doesn’t mean anything, just go on. One day you will understand it."
The Sandbox Collective’s 10th anniversary season ender Tiny Beautiful Things: A Play About Life In Letters also features actress Gabby Padilla, Rody Vera Ketchup Eusebio, Regina de Vera and Brian Sy as the letter writers seeking help from Calzado’s advice-dispensing Sugar. The show opens tonight, 16 November, and runs until 8 December, at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Black Box Theater, Circuit Makati. Friday evening shows begin at 8 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday shows will run at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticket2Me.net, or through showbuyers.
Through Tiny Beautiful Things, Cheryl Strayed, Nia Vardalos, Calzado and Jamora share the same point-of-view in the telling of this story. That life happens. To everyone. “Sugar and the Letter Writers pave the way for us to be courageous about asking for help without fear of judgment or rejection. Hearing such astounding stories and experiences also expands one’s knowledge about life, maybe even wisdom,” says Jamora. There will always be good to go along with the bad. What matters is what one makes of these moments, taking the lessons learned from them, and move forward. If only for one’s own self. To take care of the person who matters the most, you, while navigating life alongside everyone else. For the rest of it, just ask Sugar if she’s got some extra advice to give.