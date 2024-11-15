LOVE, SUGAR

From this room, the thought that crosses Calzado’s mind is the idea of giving advice with the same openness as her character. “If only I could write and articulate my thoughts and emotions in this way. This is how it would be. The sincerity, the candor,” she says. Although she is the first to admit that a life in the spotlight makes it difficult to approach such a task as openly as Sugar. “There is a perception of me, because I am an actress, and I’ve lived so much of my life in the spotlight. There is a line towards the end of the play that speaks of that, about the value of anonymity, and I relate to that,” explains Calzado.

Both Jamora and Calzado agree that at the heart of this story is healing. Through one’s own effort, and with the help of community. “Being authentically broken and open is so difficult in this age of likes, but it’s crucial to reach any form of healing. It can be exhausting to haul oneself by one’s own bootstraps. It’s admirable,” says Jamora. “But there could be respite, quicker problem-solving and most importantly, less loneliness, if we could find a tribe that understands us and can help us navigate the tough stuff.”

For Calzado, healing is also a deeply personal experience. “You need to ask for help, then help yourself. But ultimately, it is your job to heal. That is part of your evolution. It is part of the journey of the human being. Making sense of the things that happen to and for you,” says Calzado. “Shit happens. Cope or make sense of it. And even if it doesn’t mean anything, just go on. One day you will understand it."