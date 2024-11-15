Legal representation for Pinoy illegals in U.S. sought

Aside from safety nets, the Philippine government should ensure that the over 300,000 Filipinos in the United States who might be affected by a looming mass deportation are accorded the necessary legal remedies, including access to hearings and the right to appeal.

OFW Party-list Rep. Marissa Magsino made the appeal to the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday, urging that Filipinos facing deportation in the US be given a fair opportunity to present their case.

“We strongly believe that the United States is a nation that values fairness and justice, and that these principles will be upheld as they impose stricter immigration policies, possibly leading to a deportation process,” the lawmaker said.

The projected mass deportation follows the campaign promise of US President-elect Donald Trump to expel possibly millions of undocumented immigrants.

Earlier this week, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez advised the roughly 250,000 to 350,000 undocumented Filipinos in the US to leave voluntarily, as their deportation would result in being blacklisted.

With the potential influx to the country of deported Filipinos, Magsino urged the government to launch comprehensive social safety nets, reintegration programs, and mechanisms for jobs retooling and employment facilitation to ensure that returning Filipinos would have jobs comparable to those they left in the US.

“These deportations will affect individuals and families who have established their lives and livelihoods in the US. The potential uprooting of Filipinos from their homes, work, and communities poses significant challenges, both emotionally and economically,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo saw the need for a whole-of-government, whole-of-society, and whole-of-nation approach to ensure comprehensive support for any repatriated Filipinos.

The government has existing reintegration programs for returning Filipinos, such as the AKSYON Fund of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

However, “robust and comprehensive” reintegration plans and programs by key agencies like the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Social Welfare and Development, among others, are still needed given the large number of returning Filipinos.

“We need to ensure that we’re able to assist them in either finding jobs or starting businesses, and leverage the skills, competencies, and experiences they acquired in the US,” Salo said.

The Philippine Embassy in the US and the DMW have pledged to provide the necessary assistance to undocumented Filipinos, including financial, medical, and legal support.