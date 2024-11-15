Laoag Police apprehend suspects in cell site trespassing, theft

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — Local police officers arrested a suspect in connection with a trespassing incident at a Smart Telecommunications cell site in Sitio Babayugan, Brgy. 59-A, Dibua South, on 13 November, 2024. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old farmer Christian Jay Agtang Salmasan from Brgy. 16-B, Camanga, Badoc, Ilocos Norte, allegedly attempted to dismantle components within the secured cell site.

According to Laoag City Police Station (CPS) reports, the incident was first observed by Pacifico Gorospe, who noticed Salmasan’s motorcycle parked near the cell site tower around 3:30 PM. Upon investigating, Gorospe found Salmasan inside the fenced area, reportedly removing grounding bolts from the tower’s base. Salmasan claimed to be a contractor for Smart Telecommunications but failed to provide identification, prompting Gorospe to contact Edmar Manera, a roving guard for the site. Manera confirmed that Salmasan was not affiliated with Smart Telecommunications, leading to Salmasan’s arrest.

During his apprehension, authorities confiscated various tools and items from Salmasan, including grounding cables, busbars, wrenches, an iron saw blade, a mobile phone, a helmet, a backpack, and his Euro Daan Hari 155 motorcycle.

The following day, on 14 November, Joel Guerrero Malazzab, operations manager of Up East Security Agency, reported a separate theft incident at a Globe Telecom cell site owned by Frontier Tower Associates Philippines (FTAP) in Sitio Margaay, also in Brgy. 59-A. The theft, which occurred around 6:00 PM on 13 November, was discovered by maintenance personnel from ARDOM General Services who found grounding cables and a busbar missing.

Subsequent investigations revealed that items stolen from the Globe cell site were found in Salmasan’s possession at the Smart cell site. Representatives from FTAP and Up East Security Agency are now coordinating with authorities for the filing of theft charges against Salmasan.