Kim Myung Soo begins a new chapter in Phl

From annyeong to mabuhay, Filipino OVEs and INSPIRITs, get ready to see more of South Korean singer and actor, Kim Myung Soo, aka L. The member of the popular K-pop group Infinite has officially signed on to pursue projects in the Philippines, marking an exciting new chapter in his career, bringing him closer to his Filipino fans. He will now be officially repped locally by Universal Records Philippines for new music, and GLXY Entertainment will be managing his other projects.

Kim Myung Soo kicked off his PH journey with a contract signing and press conference held at the Westin Manila. His four-day visit in Manila was a flurry of activity, squeezing in photo shoots, media events and plenty of fan surprises. In a chat with the Daily Tribune, Myung Soo expressed how thrilled he is to reconnect with his Filipino fans. He even struck an adorable aegyo pose, showing just how much he looks forward to this new chapter, counting on the support of his followers locally. Right off the bat, he is already eyeing potential collaborations with Filipino celebs.

Best known as the lead vocalist of Infinite and the face of their sub-unit Infinite F, Myung Soo debuted back in 2010 with the hit “Come Back Again” under Woollim Entertainment. Infinite’s track “The Chaser” was named one of Billboard’s best K-pop songs of the 2010s, and even made Rolling Stone’s list of 75 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time. His solo album, Memory, which dropped in 2021, showcased his versatility as both a singer and actor.

Aside from his music career, Myung Soo has also made a name for himself as an actor, making his acting debut in 2011 with a role in the drama Jiu. It was in his breakout role in the 2012 K-drama Shut Up Flower Boy Band that truly showcased his talent. He has also had key roles in other popular dramas such as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, Miss Hammurabi and Angel’s Last Mission: Love, where he gained praise for his acting skills and charming on-screen presence.