Israel extends aid to Bicolanos affected by 'Kristine'

Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines Ilan Fluss, together with Mayor Lilian Matamorosa of Lupi, Camarines Sur, distributed relief packs to 250 families affected by Typhoon Kristine during a two-day visit to the Bicol region on 13-14 November.

Ambassador Fluss also met with Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion to express solidarity with typhoon-affected residents and discuss potential collaborations, including disaster risk management using Israeli technologies.

Through MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, the Embassy donated school supplies and equipment to Julian Meliton Elementary School, benefitting 500 students and teachers.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation and saw the need to support the Bicolanos. We learned that the school and the students lost their school supplies and equipment due to flooding. We hope these new materials will assist the students with their studies and will inspire them as future young leaders," Ambassador Fluss noted.

The Ambassador also visited the Queen of Peace Children’s Home and Formation Center to deliver essential items such as food, diapers, and hygiene supplies for vulnerable children, orphans, and elderly residents.

"Women, children — especially orphans — and people with disabilities are among the most vulnerable during disasters," he noted. "We hope this donation offers some relief as they recover from these challenges."

In Lupi, Ambassador Fluss and Mayor Matamorosa turned over a MASHAV-funded livelihood project at the Self-Help Group (SHeG) Community Enterprise. The project, which provides equipment for producing cranberry wine and juice, is led by former MASHAV Scholar Nelsie Uy in partnership with Caritas Philippines. It will benefit 80 local women entrepreneurs.

"We hope Israel's assistance will support their recovery and help generate income. This project aims to empower women economically while preserving local traditions and knowledge," he said.

The Embassy also donated sacks of rice for Lupi residents and SHeG members, with Ambassador Fluss personally assisting in repacking and distribution efforts.

Accompanied by his wife, Madame Gila, Ambassador Fluss highlighted Israel’s close ties with Bicol, recognizing Bicolano workers and farmers in Israel.

“Even in the middle of a conflict, the Bicolanos remained with us in Israel. Supporting their kababayans here is our way of expressing our gratitude,” Fluss said.

MASHAV continues to play a significant role in fostering cooperation between Israel and the Philippines, offering professional training opportunities and providing humanitarian aid to Filipino communities.