Indonesia, Philippines discussing Veloso transfer

The Indonesian government is considering the transfer of detained overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines following her detainment in Jakarta since 2010.

In a statement released by Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Legal, Human Rights, and Immigration, the transfer of Veloso, along with other foreign prisoners, could be facilitated through bilateral negotiations.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra opened up about the possible transfer of international prisoners, including Veloso, with Philippine ambassador Gina Alagon Jamoralin on Monday.

Yusril noted that Indonesia would continue to uphold the sovereignty of its law to all the possible transferred prisoners.

The Indonesian government, likewise, is committed to implementing the guilty verdict, in line with requests from the inmate's home country.

"This matter has been discussed internally within Kemenko Kumham Imipas and has also been brought to the attention of President Prabowo,” Yusril said in a statement.

“We are formulating a policy to resolve the issue of foreign prisoners in our country, either through bilateral negotiations or by devising a policy related to what is referred to in English as the transfer of prisoner," he added.

Should the request be granted, Veloso will continue to serve her remaining sentence in the Philippines, subject to the conditions determined by the Indonesian court's ruling.

“In accordance with this policy, the Philippines is also expected to recognize this decision and enforce the sentence as determined in Indonesia,” the statement read.

“This policy serves as part of a reciprocal cooperation between the two countries to respect and strengthen international law enforcement,” it added.

Yusril, however, noted that while the Philippine government is obligated to acknowledge and respect the legal process regarding Veloso, including the verdict issued by the Indonesian court, it may grant her freedom through clemency.

“Our nation's sovereignty in prosecuting crimes committed by foreign nationals must be fully respected,” he said.

“However, if a foreign national prisoner has been returned to their home country, the responsibility for their rehabilitation rests with that country, including decisions on whether to grant remission or clemency, all of these decisions are handed over to the respective country," he added.

Veloso, who was born in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, was arrested in April 2010 with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her suitcase at Adisutjipto International Airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Veloso claimed that she was unaware of the illegal substance that was found in her suitcase and blamed her employer, Maria Kristina Sergio, for it.

Five years after her arrest, she was supposed to be executed by the firing squad, however, Indonesian President Joko Widodo decided to spare her life due to a last-minute appeal from then-President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.