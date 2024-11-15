Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. (HMPH) successfully ran its second Hyundai Weekend Hangout last Saturday to Sunday at Block 20 of the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

The activity area featured a display of the brand’s latest line-up, the Santa Fe Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, as well as the Staria, Stargazer, Custin and Creta.

Customers also enjoyed behind the wheel of select Hyundai vehicles when they register for a test drive at the activity area.

Hyundai aftersales also made itself available even beyond dealerships by offering a free 23-point check-up available for all Weekend Hangout visitors — regardless of brand — for a comprehensive assessment of their vehicles.