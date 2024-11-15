Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. (HMPH) successfully ran its second Hyundai Weekend Hangout last Saturday to Sunday at Block 20 of the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.
The activity area featured a display of the brand’s latest line-up, the Santa Fe Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, as well as the Staria, Stargazer, Custin and Creta.
Customers also enjoyed behind the wheel of select Hyundai vehicles when they register for a test drive at the activity area.
Hyundai aftersales also made itself available even beyond dealerships by offering a free 23-point check-up available for all Weekend Hangout visitors — regardless of brand — for a comprehensive assessment of their vehicles.
Additionally, several promos await those who purchase any Hyundai Stargazer variant from 9 November to 31 December 2024.
During the Weekend Hangout, customers also scored an event-exclusive discount voucher worth P10,000 for reservations of any Hyundai model. Terms and conditions apply.
Capping off the opening day of the Weekend Hangout is a live concert where guests will get to see performances featuring top-charting local artists Zack Tabudlo, Rob Deniel, and Pinoy Pop (P-Pop) group G22.
“Here at HMPH, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to celebrate their continued loyalty, including the remarkable milestone of producing 100 million units globally — which we could not have achieved without the trust of our valued customers. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, music, and connection with their loved ones,” HMPH managing director Cecil Capacete said.
Those who dropped by enjoyed exclusive freebies, took home memorable photobooth snaps, enjoyed fun games and won exclusive raffle prizes.
Leading Filipino and Korean restaurant brands were also present all throughout the two-day activity to satisfy visitors’ food cravings.