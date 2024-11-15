Human traffickers fall

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested three individuals in Tondo, Manila for sexually trafficking women.

NBI director Jaime B. Santiago identified the suspects as Anne Monalisa Sigua Co alias Monalisa, Ravenpaul Dayrit Sanchez alias Raven, and an alias Pearl.

Reports disclosed that the NBI-NCR received information about a woman named “Jasmin” who was involved in sex trafficking of minors aged 13-17 in Metro Manila. Jasmin offered girls through social media platforms like Messenger, Viber and Telegram for P8,000 to P15,000.

NBI-NCR operatives conducted surveillance and confirmed the information. They found that the suspects were maintaining, harboring, offering and delivering girls for sexual services including sexual violence, abuse and exploitation.

On 13 November 2024, NBI operatives conducted an entrapment operation at a resort in Barangay 171, Tondo, Manila. Monalisa had reserved a party, and the suspects brought 23 women for the customers to choose from. After receiving marked money, the operatives arrested the suspects.

Out of the 23 rescued victims, 11 were minors, as confirmed by a dental examination.

The adult victims voluntarily gave sworn statements confirming the human trafficking activities of the suspects.

The suspects were charged with violating RA 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003), as amended by RA No. 10364 (Expanded Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012), RA 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) and RA 11930 (Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act).