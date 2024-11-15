House panel: VP Sara given ample opportunity to clarify fund use

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability refuted Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that her attendance at its first hearing in September was merely a waste of time, with no questions raised against her.

“The Vice President has been given every opportunity to clarify the use of public funds in her office, particularly those that are shielded from typical auditing processes due to confidentiality,” chairperson Joel Chua told reporters on Friday.

In a separate interview on the same day, Duterte said she would not attend the 20 November hearing of the panel, suspecting a recurrence of her previous experience.

The panel is currently probing the alleged irregularities in the use of P612.5 million in confidential funds allocated to the OVP (P500 million) and the Department of Education (P112.5 million) during Duterte's stint as its secretary.

To recall, Duterte attended the first hearing in September but refused to take an oath, contending that the House probe was merely a “well-funded” and “coordinated political attack” against her.

The Vice President has accused the House leadership of plotting an impeachment against her, alleging that the objective of the inquiry was solely to "discredit" her ahead of the 2028 presidential polls.

Duterte then skipped the second probe, asserting that she would not attend the inquiry based on "unsubstantiated allegations."

Chua admitted that they did not invite Duterte to its third and subsequent hearings because she had already sent a formal letter informing the committee that she would not be present.

In the letter, Duterte declined to attend further hearings, citing constitutional concerns and pointing out that the inquiry was unnecessary, as the concerns could be verified through public records, such as those at the Commission on Audit.

Duterte likewise took issue with the House rules, alleging that they potentially violated constitutional rights, and noted that the same issue already has a pending case before the Supreme Court.

Duterte told reporters on Friday that, instead of facing the probe, she will execute an affidavit because "it's also under oath."

Chua said that while they will thoroughly review the affidavit, they still prefer her physical presence to ensure clarity and accountability regarding the questioned funds.

“We have done our part to ensure she has a platform to address these issues in full view of the public. Now, the choice is hers: attend and clarify, or refuse and raise further doubts,” Chua lamented.

Duterte personally received the invitation when she made a surprise appearance at the House quad committee on Wednesday. Her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, physically appeared to address mounting allegations against the bloody drug war.