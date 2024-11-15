‘Hello, Love, Again’ breaks box office record with P155M take in two days

Hello, Love, Again, the most-awaited Filipino film of the year, starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, is proving its mettle as a box office hit, taking in P155 million after just two days after its nationwide premiere.

The film has also started screening in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Guam, and Saipan, before its London premiere this weekend.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the film is a sequel to the 2019 top grossing film Hello, Love, Goodbye. It is also the first collaboration of ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures. When it opened in over 600 cinemas in the Philippines on November 13, it broke records as the highest first-day grossing local film, with P85 million in ticket sales. It is also set to be screened in over 400 cinemas abroad this month.

Don't miss the unfolding of Joy (Bernardo) and Ethan's (Richards) journey in Canada in Hello, Love, Again.