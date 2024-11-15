SUBSCRIBE NOW
Green tablescapes

By choosing these sustainable home products from the SM Store, you are choosing to live green.
Acacia round server set of 4.
Acacia round server set of 4.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF THE SM STORE
Published on

With sustainability becoming increasingly important, it is now a necessity to create an eco-friendly home.

Living green is about supporting a lifestyle that values sustainability. The dining table is a good place to start in greening your home. This is where gatherings take place over a sumptuous meal and unforgettable conversations.

Placemat lupiz set of 6 with abaca.
Placemat lupiz set of 6 with abaca.
Serving tray rectangular hapao.
Serving tray rectangular hapao.
Placemat oval nito.
Placemat oval nito.
Utensils tray nito.
Utensils tray nito.

You can elevate your dining experience and celebrations with eco-conscious choices. Sustainable tablescapes are a beautiful way to make your home greener while expressing creativity and style.

Kultura, found in SM Stores and SM Malls, carries a full range of tablescaping accessories. Under its Green Finds label are pieces made of responsibly sourced raw materials such as acacia, nito (a type of vine), rattan and lupiz.

Using wooden tableware is a conscious decision to help save the environment. These are also very durable and can withstand heat.

Oval hapao bread tray with handle.
Oval hapao bread tray with handle.
Wooden spatula.
Wooden spatula.
Coaster scroll
Coaster scroll
Hapao napkin ring stained set of 4.
Hapao napkin ring stained set of 4.

WOODEN spatula.Responsibly-sourced acacia was used to manufacture the various items on display in Kultura: acacia plates that come in different shapes, ramen bowl set and single sauce containers.

There is also a line of acacia/mango wood products. Check out the Kuksa Mug with either the Ambon and the Kuksa Cup with the Lukob. These items are not only environmentally friendly; they also look good with anything you pair them with.

Wooden beer mug acacia.
Wooden beer mug acacia.
Acacia ramen bowl set.
Acacia ramen bowl set.
Wooden coaster with holder set.
Wooden coaster with holder set.
Kuksa mugh with ambon groove.
Kuksa mugh with ambon groove.

Kultura also carries products made of rattan, these include multi-purpose trays that come in different sizes, a stained coaster set, a bread tray with handle and placemats. Some placemats are made of lupiz and come in sets of six in different colors. Another material to consider is nito. It also has a line of placemats in round and oval shapes, bread trays as well as a utility holder.

SM Green Finds enables you to turn ordinary dining moments into purposeful and intentional occasions. By choosing these sustainable home products from the SM Store, you are choosing to live green.

Acacia oval sushi set sauce container.
Acacia oval sushi set sauce container.
Hapao round tray solihiya with stand.
Hapao round tray solihiya with stand.
Bowl sleek acacia.
Bowl sleek acacia.
Placemat round nito.
Placemat round nito.
SM Store
Acacia

