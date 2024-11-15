Green tablescapes

With sustainability becoming increasingly important, it is now a necessity to create an eco-friendly home.
Living green is about supporting a lifestyle that values sustainability. The dining table is a good place to start in greening your home. This is where gatherings take place over a sumptuous meal and unforgettable conversations.
You can elevate your dining experience and celebrations with eco-conscious choices. Sustainable tablescapes are a beautiful way to make your home greener while expressing creativity and style.
Kultura, found in SM Stores and SM Malls, carries a full range of tablescaping accessories. Under its Green Finds label are pieces made of responsibly sourced raw materials such as acacia, nito (a type of vine), rattan and lupiz.
Using wooden tableware is a conscious decision to help save the environment. These are also very durable and can withstand heat.
WOODEN spatula.Responsibly-sourced acacia was used to manufacture the various items on display in Kultura: acacia plates that come in different shapes, ramen bowl set and single sauce containers.
There is also a line of acacia/mango wood products. Check out the Kuksa Mug with either the Ambon and the Kuksa Cup with the Lukob. These items are not only environmentally friendly; they also look good with anything you pair them with.
Kultura also carries products made of rattan, these include multi-purpose trays that come in different sizes, a stained coaster set, a bread tray with handle and placemats. Some placemats are made of lupiz and come in sets of six in different colors. Another material to consider is nito. It also has a line of placemats in round and oval shapes, bread trays as well as a utility holder.
SM Green Finds enables you to turn ordinary dining moments into purposeful and intentional occasions. By choosing these sustainable home products from the SM Store, you are choosing to live green.