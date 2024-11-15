Green tablescapes

You can elevate your dining experience and celebrations with eco-conscious choices. Sustainable tablescapes are a beautiful way to make your home greener while expressing creativity and style.

Kultura, found in SM Stores and SM Malls, carries a full range of tablescaping accessories. Under its Green Finds label are pieces made of responsibly sourced raw materials such as acacia, nito (a type of vine), rattan and lupiz.

Using wooden tableware is a conscious decision to help save the environment. These are also very durable and can withstand heat.