Go assists fire victims in Tondo

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, known for his unwavering commitment to serving Filipinos in need, sent his Malasakit Team to assist families affected by a recent fire in Barangay 128, Tondo, Manila, on Tuesday.

Go reaffirmed his dedication to achieving the collective goal of providing a comfortable life for all Filipinos, ensuring no one is left behind in the recovery process.

“I’ve promised this before, that no matter where you are in the Philippines, as long as I have the strength and the time, whether it’s a fire, a volcanic eruption, an earthquake, or a typhoon, we will come to you. We will help as much as we can, provide solutions to problems, and leave a small smile in the midst of your sorrow,” Go said in a video message.

“As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to deliver the services you deserve to the best of my ability because that is my passion — serving others,” he added.

The lawmaker also highlighted that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is currently undergoing a modernization program to improve its capabilities and readiness in responding to fire-related incidents.

Republic Act 11589, also known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. This law establishes a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters and providing specialized training, among other improvements.

Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, water containers, snacks, vitamins, masks, fans, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs to 91 beneficiaries. Some recipients also received shoes and mobile phones. The Malasakit Team also conducted a feeding program, serving porridge to the affected residents.

Continuing his message, Go advised those with medical concerns to seek assistance at Malasakit Centers, which are located at Tondo Medical Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital and San Lazaro Hospital.

A one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center provides poor and indigent patients with convenient access to medical assistance programs from government agencies.