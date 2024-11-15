Gift of health

Boehringer Ingelheim Inc., together with Dialysis Philippines Support Group, Kidney Transplant Association of the Philippines, and Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations, is bringing It Starts With U: Get CheCKD back in time for the holiday season.

The awareness event will be on 30 November at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

It Starts With U: Get CheCKD aims to raise awareness of chronic kidney disease through activity zones that emphasize early detection and explain how the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases like heart failure are amplified with the presence of one of these three diseases.

“The alarming rise in chronic kidney disease cases in the Philippines calls for immediate action. Every hour, a Filipino faces the possibility of chronic renal failure, and over 2.3 million are already living with this silent disease. Events like this are crucial for raising awareness and encouraging early detection, which can save lives and improve health outcomes,” says Dr. Greta Cortez, head of medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines.

CKD is connected to other health conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes. Kidney disease is one of the first complications to develop when the heart cannot pump blood efficiently to the body.

Diabetes, meanwhile, may also cause CKD as high blood sugar can damage blood vessels in the kidneys and the heart.

It Starts With U: Get CheCKD will raise awareness of CKD and its connections to hypertension and diabetes through educational talks and new booths focused on the two diseases.

There will also be a booth, where Boehringer Ingelheim will feature their educational website which aims to empower individuals with information about chronic kidney disease and related health conditions.

It offers valuable insights on prevention, risk factors and complications, encouraging patients to take proactive steps toward better health and seek professional care when needed.

It Starts With U: Get CheCKD will also bring back the activity zones that made the first awareness event successful.