Gibo brushes off China warning on missiles

Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Friday stressed the Philippines cannot take advice from those who twist the truth when it comes to strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

In a media interview at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila, Teodoro dismissed China’s narrative opposing the Philippines’ plan to acquire mid-range missile systems, asserting that the country has every right to procure such systems if it chooses to do so.

China has warned against the deployment of the United States’ Typhon mid-range missile system in the country.

“I think the whole world knows who is on the right path and who is on the wrong path. Definitely, we cannot take advice from people who distort the truth, and nobody believes them anyway. So I think it's a waste of air time to broadcast China’s claims, because only their leadership believes what they say,” Teodoro said.

Last Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the Philippines' potential missile system acquisition from the US, calling it a “provocative and dangerous” move that could “fuel regional tensions and antagonism.”

In response, Teodoro clarified that the country’s acquisition of the missile system was not yet finalized and was not limited to the US Typhon missile system.

“There must be consent to sell. However, we are planning to acquire such capabilities. I'm not saying the Typhon, I'm referring to capabilities like that,” he said.

Teodoro also reaffirmed the international community's recognition of the Philippines' stance on its maritime territory.

“We have the force of international law on our side, not just Philippine law. China does not have the force of law on its side. They don’t have a right on their side. That’s why they’re left with nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Teodoro said the Philippines and the US will review their bilateral cooperation when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III arrives in Manila next week.

Teodoro said Austin’s visit will provide an opportunity for both countries to discuss future defense plans.

“Whatever it is, it’s on an institutional basis; our bilateral relations have mechanisms. For example, the security sector assistance roadmap, the bilateral strategic dialogue, and other mechanisms like the squad,” Teodoro said.

“This visit is also an opportunity for us to thank him for what he has done to strengthen our alliance, not only bilaterally but multilaterally, in the face of China’s distorted plans,” he added.

Teodoro emphasized that “a bigger number of like-minded nations are beginning to realize that China’s propaganda is nonsensical.”

Last month, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. underscored the country’s urgent need to modernize its defense equipment and weapons to better protect against external threats.

Brawner also highlighted the importance of equipping soldiers with the necessary resources and skills to effectively combat and neutralize such threats.