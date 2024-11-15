Get your tickets for the M6 World Championship!

Sales for the M6 World Championship Regular Tickets are live through Ticket2U.

The Swiss Stage and Knockout Stage will be held from 28 November to 11 December at IOI Grand Exhibition & Convention Centre, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. The Day Pass is available for only 35 RM and gives fans an in-game gift valued at 80 Diamonds. Fans can purchase the passes via this link.

On the other hand, the Comeback Day and Grand Finals Day will run from 14-15 December and will be held at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. Match Passes are available here, and fans can select from the following options with corresponding in-game rewards:

Fans can also enjoy on-ground activities through the M6 Carnival at Axiata Arena from 13-15 December. Entry to the carnival will be free, with more details on registration to be provided soon.