‘From Zero’ Marks A New Era For Linkin Park

After a seven-year hiatus, Linkin Park is making its comeback. From Zero, its long-awaited new album, marks a bold new chapter for the band that redefined alternative rock in the late ‘90s and early aughts.

More than just a return, From Zero is a reimagining of Linkin Park, featuring a new lineup and a fresh sound that celebrates both their evolution and their legacy.

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park took the music world by storm with its debut album, Hybrid Theory, quickly establishing the group as pioneers of a unique blend of rock, rap, and metal.

Their sound evolved across each album, from the raw aggression of “Meteora,” to the melodic depth of “Minutes to Midnight,” and the more experimental tones in “A Thousand Suns,” and “One More Light.” Selling over 100 million records worldwide, they were one of the best-selling bands of the 21st century.

Now fronted by powerhouse vocalist Emily Armstrong, the album marks the band’s first release since the tragic loss of Chester Bennington in 2017. Armstrong, known for her dynamic range and emotive presence, steps into this role with a fearless voice, bringing a new energy that complements Linkin Park’s signature intensity.

The album’s title, From Zero, pays homage to Linkin Park’s first band name, Xero, which also symbolizes a fresh start for the group. Striking a balance between honoring their past and embracing a new direction, the album delivers the familiar heavy riffs, infectious beats, and powerful hooks fans have come to love, all while steering clear of simple nostalgia.

With Armstrong’s vocals, Linkin Park found a new way to embody the emotional power that defined Bennington’s legacy without trying to replicate it — a testimony to the band’s resilience and creative spirit.

This new album encapsulates their journey, thus far, across 10 tracks — where they’ve been, where they are and where they’re headed next. Together, they trace the past, present, and future of Linkin Park. Sonically, the album explores new territory without losing sight of the sound that brought them to fame—those layered instrumentals and catchy choruses that have always defined their music.

Leading the charge is the first single, “The Emptiness Machine,” a pulsating, alt-metal anthem that channels the raw energy of Meteora, albeit with a modern edge. Packed with high-octane riffs, soaring choruses and an unmistakable intensity, the track captures From Zero’s central theme: this is still Linkin Park, just redefined for a new era.

Thus far, “The Emptiness Machine” has gathered a quarter-of-a-billion global streams and counting.

Fans can enjoy a total of 10 tracks and an intro, each capturing different phases of the band’s journey. Together, they trace the past, present and future of Linkin Park with songs that delve into various themes.

Sonically, the album explores new territory without losing sight of the sound that brought them to fame — those layered instrumentals and catchy choruses that have always defined their music.

Linkin Park’s comeback is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, not just because of the band’s long absence but also for the fresh sound they’re bringing. From Zero is an album that acknowledges the pain of the past, while confidently moving toward the future.

From Zero marks the group’s first full-length offering since 2017, that officially launches the next era of Linkin Park.

From Zero also has its expanded edition digital deluxe album, featuring the full album plus live versions of three From Zero songs which is only available until 21 November.

The band is set to hit the road again in 2025 for the second leg of the From Zero World Tour.