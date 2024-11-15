FEU Theater Guild stages uncanny tale of Isla Esteban

The FEU Theater Guild proudly announces that performances for Ang Pinakamakisig sa mga Nalunod sa Buong Daigdig, adapted from Gabriel Garcia-Marquez’s The Handsomest Drowned Man by Teresa Lorena Jopson shall return at the FEU Center of the Arts Studio, Ground Floor, Engineering Building, FEU Manila, Nica or Reyes Street, Sampaloc, Manila.

The musical play is composed by Jeff Hernandez along with musical direction by Jesus Singh III (IAS ‘17) with direction and choreography by Dudz Teraña.

Co-presented by the FEU Center for the Arts and Alumni Relations Office, Ang Pinakamakisig sa mga Nalunod sa Buong Daigdig, set on water, returns to the uncanny coasts of Isla Esteban where a big mystery threatens to disturb its calm shores.

The play is accompanied by stirring musical compositions that move through this narrative tale brought to life by the skillful ensemble of actors and singers of the FTG.

There will be two sets of townspeople with an all-female and all-male principal cast with each character played by either current members of the FEU Theater Guild or its alumni.

Performances for Ang Pinakamakisig sa mga Nalunod sa Buong Daigdig will be on 20 to 23 November at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices are P200 for the FEU Community, P400 for guests and P600 for VIPs.