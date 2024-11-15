Evviva Il Cinema at Italian Film Festival 2024

Mark your calendars, film fans! The Italian Film Festival is back, featuring the best of Italian cinema. Running until 18 November in Manila and Cebu, expect an exciting lineup of about drama, action, and authentic stories.

Curated by Festival Director Antonio Termenini and the Philippine-Italian Association (PIA), and in cooperation with Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and QCinema, this event hopes to connect cultures, and deepen the Filipino’s love for international cinema.

There are six films headlining the Italian Film Festival this year are as diverse as their audience. Kidnapped: The Abduction of Edgardo Mortara, is a gripping true story about a Jewish boy kidnapped by the Catholic Church in 1858, directed by Marco Bellocchio. Alice Rohrwacher’ La Chimera is about an English archaeologist fresh out of an Italian prison. My Summer with Irène by Carlo Sironi follows the story of the two protagonists Clara and Irène as they navigate life’s big questions. Michele Riondino brings real stories of labor and union struggles that hit deep in Palazzina Laf. Silver Lion winner Io Capitano is Matteo Garrone’s narrative about cousins chasing a new life.

Last, but not the least, in this year’s lineup is Diabolik: Who Are You?, which is the latest in Italy’s crime-action sagas. The esteemed directors of the Diabolik saga, Antonio and Marco Manetti, graced the event as guests of honor, adding a distinguished presence to the event. The festival also features special screenings, Q&A sessions, and interactive discussions, creating a rich, immersive experience for attendees.

Through the collaboration between Cineforum Robert Bresson, the Asian Film Festival, the MAECI, the Embassy of Italy, PIA, and QCinema, the event will engage the Italian community in Manila as well as the Filipino cinema enthusiasts, sparking meaningful dialogue around contemporary Italian cinema while promoting cross-cultural exchange between Italy and the Philippines.

Catch screenings across Metro Manila, at the following venues — Shangri-La Red Carpet in Pasig, Power Plant Mall Cinema in Makati, and Gateway Cinema in Quezon City. All screenings will be available to the general public, and selected films will be free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis.