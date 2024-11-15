DMCI Homes delivers Alder Residences’ second building

Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes has completed the Manzuria Building at Alder Residences, nestled in the picturesque Acacia Estates, Taguig City.
The Manzuria Building, the second building given to unit owners after the Andea Building was delivered in June 2024, will be followed by the completion of the remaining two buildings, Oregon and Sylvan, in March 2025 and December 2025, respectively.
Residents at the residences are provided with various resort-inspired amenities spread across its 2.9-hectare property, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy swimming and outdoor activities. The amenities include kiddie, leisure, lap pools, a playcourt, and a dedicated children’s play area.
Additionally, families can take advantage of picnic spots at the activity lawn and linear park and relax in the reception lounges, gazebos, entertainment room, and Sky Lounges.
The roof decks of Alder Residences’ four buildings also offer additional family bonding spaces with breathtaking city views, particularly enchanting at night. At the same time, the units themselves range from 64.5 square meters to 151.5 square meters, providing ample living space for residents.
Residents will also enjoy DMCI Homes’ unique, industry-first services, including built-in, commercial-grade fiber internet available from the moment they move in, ensuring seamless connectivity throughout their units and extending to common areas such as coworking spaces, the fitness gym, entertainment room, roof deck, and lounge areas.
Alder Residences features the RideShare Carpool Program, a convenient shuttle service exclusively available to residents through the DMCI Communities App, allowing residents to easily book rides to popular destinations such as Bonifacio High Street, SM Aura, and Market! Market!, facilitating a hassle-free commuting experience.
As part of DMCI Homes’ Acacia Estates township, Alder Residences enjoys a peaceful and exclusive neighborhood with convenient access to major airports, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and the Makati business district while also being close to top schools, parks, medical institutions, and leisure areas.
Acacia Estates has been home to over 8,000 families living in various themed subdivisions and condominium communities since the mid-2000s, providing a secure environment accessible only to residents and their guests, with roads monitored by security cameras, making it a preferred destination for homebuyers seeking a family-friendly neighborhood in Metro Manila.