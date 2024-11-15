DMCI Homes delivers Alder Residences’ second building

Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes has completed the Manzuria Building at Alder Residences, nestled in the picturesque Acacia Estates, Taguig City.

The Manzuria Building, the second building given to unit owners after the Andea Building was delivered in June 2024, will be followed by the completion of the remaining two buildings, Oregon and Sylvan, in March 2025 and December 2025, respectively.

Residents at the residences are provided with various resort-inspired amenities spread across its 2.9-hectare property, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy swimming and outdoor activities. The amenities include kiddie, leisure, lap pools, a playcourt, and a dedicated children’s play area.